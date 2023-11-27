Doncaster Rovers v Colchester: Ironside and Faal providing welcome hope for McCann - who is still wanting more

AMID A testing opening half of the season at Doncaster Rovers, Joe Ironside and Mo Faal are providing some welcome hope.

The forwards, separated by just over a decade in terms of their respective ages, are at opposite ends of their careers, but they are striking up an encouraging partnership.

For the fifth time already this season, the striking duo netted in the same match last weekend, but ultimately their goals counted for nothing in the 3-2 loss at Crewe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Still, with plenty of the campaign still to go and Rovers likely to have better options in the new year, manager Grant McCann has been enthused by what he has seen.

He said: “Goals are really important and when you have forwards scoring goals, it’s great. They have goals between then and it’s nice to see them contributing for the team.

"They compliment each other well. Joe has got different aspects to his game that Mo hasn’t got and vice versa and it’s always about finding a balance when you are putting partnerships together on any position in the team and it’s nice to see the two of them hit it off."

Ironside reached double figures for the season in all competitions on Saturday, although McCann has been reminding him that he is still a fair way behind current league top-scorer Jake Young, on loan at Swindon Town from Bradford City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann, whose side have been beaten just once in their last nine home games in all competitions, added: “I think he (Ironside) is doing well. If he gets to 20 and above, then I think he has had a really good season and I have no doubt that Joe can do that.