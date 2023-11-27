Doncaster Rovers v Colchester: Ironside and Faal providing welcome hope for McCann - who is still wanting more
The forwards, separated by just over a decade in terms of their respective ages, are at opposite ends of their careers, but they are striking up an encouraging partnership.
For the fifth time already this season, the striking duo netted in the same match last weekend, but ultimately their goals counted for nothing in the 3-2 loss at Crewe.
Still, with plenty of the campaign still to go and Rovers likely to have better options in the new year, manager Grant McCann has been enthused by what he has seen.
He said: “Goals are really important and when you have forwards scoring goals, it’s great. They have goals between then and it’s nice to see them contributing for the team.
"They compliment each other well. Joe has got different aspects to his game that Mo hasn’t got and vice versa and it’s always about finding a balance when you are putting partnerships together on any position in the team and it’s nice to see the two of them hit it off."
Ironside reached double figures for the season in all competitions on Saturday, although McCann has been reminding him that he is still a fair way behind current league top-scorer Jake Young, on loan at Swindon Town from Bradford City.
McCann, whose side have been beaten just once in their last nine home games in all competitions, added: “I think he (Ironside) is doing well. If he gets to 20 and above, then I think he has had a really good season and I have no doubt that Joe can do that.
"I reminded him the other week that he is still seven goals behind the leading goalscorer in the division - just to drop that into him. So he’s well aware of where he is."