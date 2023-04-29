WHATEVER happens in its final two games, coach Danny Schofield says Doncaster Rovers will draw a line under a demoralising 2022-23 as soon as it finishes.

Rovers host Colchester United on Saturday in a run of one win in 14 League Two matches, with big questions about the coach, hierarchy and players after a season where the promised bounce back from relegation fell horribly flat.

If next season is not to continue the downward spiral of the last two-and-a-half years, supporters need something to believe in.

"I don't feel it will carry into next season but our focus is to try and finish with positivity – that's performances and results," said Schofield, appointed in October.

"We can't allow it to carry into next season. We have to learn, reflect and take the positives but certainly take the areas we can improve and make sure we focus on that, in terms of recruitment and how we prepare next season.

"But it has to be a new start. We have to go from day one saying everything's been prepared for this pre-season and move forward with a positive mindset."

After the game the players will do the traditional lap of the pitch to thank those supporters who have stood by them this season.

"There's a lot of frustration with the current results but it's important for the players to appreciate their support and acknowledge their frustrations," said Schofield.

CLEAN SLATE: Doncaster Rovers coach Danny Schofield

"It's important to build a connection and through tough times it's hard to do that because supporters, like myself, want to see a team fighting and performing to a level to win football games and at the moment that's not happening.