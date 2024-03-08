The good has seen them claim a creditable draw at Mansfield Town and comprehensively beat MK Dons at home, while the bad has featured a heavy home defeat to Stockport County, home reverse to the Stags and loss at Stadium MK.

As for the what might have been? Rovers were destined for good results at Wrexham, Stockport and Saturday’s opponents Crewe, only to lose out late on.

Grant McCann’s side are in a better place than they were in the first half of the season for sure, at least and a run of one defeat in seven matches has lifted spirits ahead of the arrival of fourth-placed Alex.

The only thing missing in the upturn has been claiming the scalp of a leading contender and it certainly won’t be easy, given the Railwaymen’s excellent recent form on their excursions.

That said, McCann offers an inkling of hope.

The Rovers chief, whose side were edged out 3-2 at Gresty Road by a stoppage-time goal back on November 25, said: "They are a good team and it doesn’t surprise me where they are.

"It will be a very tough game. In their last away games, they have won at Notts County and Stockport and they know what they are doing.

"If I look at the game at their place, we played very well on the day.

"We obviously conceded a late goal to lose the game. We played well, but I think we are better now.

"Hopefully, we can go and give them a good game.

"Personnel wise, we are different and have players coming back from injury and have got stronger.

"I am sure Lee (Bell) will be saying the same thing about his team, but I can only talk about my own tram and we have improved over our last seven games.”

Jack Senior has trained in the second part of the week following a hamstring issue, but the game looks like coming too soon for the former FC Halifax captain.