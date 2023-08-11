All Sections
Doncaster Rovers v Everton and Salford City v Leeds United picked as Carabao Cup fixtures to be shown on Sky Sports

Two Carabao Cup fixtures involving Yorkshire clubs have been chosen for live TV coverage on Sky Sports.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 11th Aug 2023, 15:41 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 15:41 BST

Doncaster Rovers caused an upset against Hull City to book their place in the second round of the competition, while Leeds saw off League One side Shrewsbury Town.

A home clash with Premier League side Everton is Doncaster’s reward, whereas Leeds will make the trip to Salford City.

Both fixtures will be shown live on Sky Sports, with the Doncaster clash taking place on August 30 after Leeds visit Salford on August 29.

Leeds United booked their place in the second round of the Carabao Cup with a win over Shrewsbury Town. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesLeeds United booked their place in the second round of the Carabao Cup with a win over Shrewsbury Town. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
A statement released by the EFL read: “Two Carabao Cup Round Two ties have been selected for broadcast live on Sky Sports.

“Sky Bet League Two side Salford City welcome Leeds United to the Peninsula Stadium on Tuesday 29 August (20:00), with the tie due to be shown live on Sky Sports.

“The following night, on Wednesday 30 August (20:00), Sky Sports will show Doncaster Rovers' clash with Premier League Everton, as the League Two Club welcome Sean Dyche's side to the Eco-Power Stadium.”

Elsewhere in the competition, Harrogate Town will host Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday will take on Mansfield Town. Rotherham United have a trip to Stoke City to look forward to and Sheffield United enter the competition with a home tie against Lincoln City. Middlesbrough have been handed a trip to Bolton Wanderers.

