Doncaster Rovers v Gillingham: Grant McCann's side in better head space to attack League Two leaders

A true test of just how much of uptick in form this is for Doncaster Rovers arrives on Saturday when League Two leaders Gillingham come to town.
By YP Sport
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 15:57 BST

A wretched start to the season which saw them left at the foot of the Football League, was temporarily put behind them with a first win league win late on at Forest Green Rovers last Saturday.

They followed that up with a second victory, albeit against Everton’s Under-21s in the EFL Trophy, but a win nonetheless.

Manager Grant McCann said: “We’ve been pleased with the performance levels of the group. We’ve had to dig in in games.

Ian Lawlor will be a late call for Doncaster Rovers (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)Ian Lawlor will be a late call for Doncaster Rovers (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)
“We feel we’re coming and getting stronger all the time. We’ll only get stronger when we get more bodies back and it gives us more of a conundrum in picking the team. I’m pleased with the boys. There seems to be a real bounce about them.

“We know we’re coming up against a really good Gillingham team with a very good manager in Neil Harris and it’s going to be another tough test for us on Saturday.

"They’re strong, they’ve recruited well, they’ve got a clear plan and identity.

"You can see the principles and what they’re about, Neil Harris teams are always hard to play against and hard to break down.

"I feel we’re in a good head space to attack the game.”

They will have to do so without a number of injured players. James Maxwell could be four to six weeks and Jon Taylor could be back very soon, according to McCann, who will make late calls on the availability of Richard Wood, Ian Lawlor and Jack Senior.

