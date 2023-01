Doncaster Rovers' League Two game at home to Harrogate Town will now be played in March.

The sides had been due to meet on December 17, only for the match to be called off because of a frozen pitch in South Yorkshire.

The game has now been rearranged for Tuesday, March 7, kicking off at 7.45pm.

Tickets for the original match remain valid.

FROZEN PITCH: Harrogate Town were unable to make their first trip to Doncaster Rovers' Eco Power Stadium in December

The sides have never met at the Eco Power Stadium, their only previous meeting being an FA Trophy tie at Belle Vue in 2002.