Doncaster Rovers v King's Lynn: Danny Schofield anxious to cool the Cup romance

Their ranks include someone who he used to coach in former Leeds United player Tyler Denton – part of a Whites side on the receiving end of a big Cup shock in 2017 when they lost to Sutton.

He and his Linnets team-mates are now seeking to provide an upset on first-round weekend, backed by 600 away fans.

Rovers boss Schofield understandably wants to avoid that fate and for the surprises to arrive elsewhere on a weekend when fans will remember the late Ronnie Radford, with the Yorkshireman - the scorer of one of the most iconic goals in Cup history - passing away this week.

Doncaster Rovers coach Danny Schofield.

He said: "Every game poses different challenges and in the FA Cup, there's teams mixed in from different leagues. I am a big advocate of the cup. I loved it as a kid growing up and love it now and it provides a lot of excitement.

"Supporters in general at all clubs enjoy the FA Cup and we are no different at Doncaster.”

The cup can also provide a cash lifeline for clubs like Rovers. For his part, Schofield - whose side won for the first time under him last week - is solely concerned with building momentum.

He added: "I am focused not on the financial gain of winning football games, but building performance and momentum and trying to get the team to win as many games as possible.

