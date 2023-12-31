Doncaster Rovers v MK Dons: Draw at 'blueprint' Mansfield Town something to build on
Ailing Doncaster, on the back of three straight defeats, slowed the momentum of Nigel Clough’s Mansfield Town in a 1-1 draw.
McCann had said in the build-up this was a long-term rebuild he took on in the summer, and ahead of a home game to start the new year against Milton Keynes Dons, he said: “It has taken Nigel Clough three or four years to build this group he’s got and they will probably go on and achieve promotion.
“They are a good team, very efficient, they work hard, they have got good players and they are dangerous."
Callum Johnson’s 21st-minute header was levelled by Joe Ironside’s fine 59th-minute equaliser but the Stags still moved up a place to second thanks to Wrexham dropping points.
McCann said of Rovers’ effort: “I thought that was a good performance and a good point on the road.
“We had asked the players to be a bit braver and take more risks. We were much more in control.
“There were elements of our performance that I was really pleased with. Both full backs were expansive in their play and creating opportunities.
“When you have everybody taking the risks, being brave, playing with freedom and with a smile on their face, good things come your way.
“We haven’t seen that in the three previous games but we did here and it’s something we have to build on.”