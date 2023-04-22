Doncaster Rovers v Newport: Schofield throws down gauntlet to Rovers youngsters

DANNY SCHOFIELD has thrown down the gauntlet to the club's young talents and delivered a clear message.

Namely, play your way into the club's starting plans next season.

With a number of players sidelined, Rovers have handed chances to the likes of Bobby Faulkner and Jack Goodman, both 18.

Amid another wretched final third of the campaign - for the third year running - the sight of some young guns stepping up between now and May 8 would provide one crumb of comfort.

Danny Schofield.

Head coach Schofield said: "We are discussing recruitment and what it looks like now and what you want it to look like at the start of next season. Players who perform between now and the end of the season will influence our decisions going forward.

"It's a massive opportunity. These moments can be career-defining for young players. When players get injured, young players come into the team and need to be ready and make an impact.

"Whether they are ready or not at this time in their careers is another thing, but they need to make an impact and help the team."

Today's game pits mid-table Rovers with another side just a few spots below them in County.

It might look like a quintessential end-of-season 'dead rubber', but when the hosts have lost five of their last six home outings and won once in the past 13, regardless of venue, there’s a pride issue.

Schofield continued: "I know the run has been very poor and there's no-one more disappointed and upset than me and those people in the club.