Doncaster Rovers v Salford City: Kyle Knoyle not getting carried away by unbeaten League Two start

Just four matches in, league tables are nothing more than incomplete form guides but this one does show Gary McSheffrey’s side building the momentum full-back Knoyle thinks is so important as they reset after last season’s relegation.

Rovers are unbeaten in the league, as are today’s visitors Salford City, who have won three games to their two.

“It is still early days,” insists Knoyle.

UNBEATEN START: For Gary McSheffrey and his Doncaster Rovers side. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

“You cannot look at the table. We are going to continue doing what we are doing, and not worry about where other teams are in the league.

“We have to be ready for every matchday regardless of where the opposition is in the table.

“As a group, we have a strong mentality. We are all resilient. You can see across the team we have belief. Behind the scenes, we are continuing to work hard to make sure this momentum doesn’t stop.”

Yet another late goal on Tuesday - George Miller’s opener in the 2-1 win over Stockport County was their first before the 87th minute this term - backs up the comments on resilience and belief, though the bigger picture shows work to do because Doncaster expect promotion this season.

Kyle Knoyle, left, is refusing to look at the League Two table despite an impressive start to the season. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“Having been promoted from this league before (with Cambridge United in 2020-21) I know how good it feels,” says Knoyle.

“It shows that every single day of hard work you have put in has counted towards something.