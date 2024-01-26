Stockport County are top of the table with 54 points from 27 games, well set to win a place in next season's third tier.

That was Doncaster's aim at the start of the campaign but with only 28 points it will take something very special even to squeak into the play-offs.

There are many reasons this season has not gone as planned but one is the injury problems to summer signing Wood, fit to make only his seventh league start since being released by Rotherham United.

OPTIMISM: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann

"It's been a massive loss because he doesn't just bring leadership on the pitch, he brings it off it and when he's not in the changing room, it's not good for anyone," says manager Grant McCann.

"He's tried his best around the training ground when he's not in the physio room or the gym but it's been really frustrating for him because he's been very robust in all his years at Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday.

"What's important right now is that he gets fit, we keep him fit and he's here to helps us in the run-in."

It starts with the visit of the Hatters, and with Adam Long and James Maxwell back from injury too, McCann goes into a difficult afternoon full of optimism.

"We're going into this game to try and win it, simple as that," he says.

"We respect Stockport, who've had a really good season up to now but we've worked this week on the match.

"It's not arrogance but we believe in our own ability. We haven't shown it enough this season but we want to hit these last 19 games like there’s no tomorrow."Over the last five games, including the (Football League Trophy) game, our expected goals had been very high, which tells me we're creating good chances, more than the opposition. Some people might think, 'What is that?' but it's something I think we can definitely improve on.

