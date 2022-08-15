Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although Rovers have yet to score first this season they have five League Two points ahead of Stockport County’s visit this evening.

Tommy Rowe’s goal in Saturday’s 2-2 dramatic draw at Wimbledon was their earliest to date, after 87 minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think some people have been playing with a little bit of fear so far this season but we’ve got away with it in terms of results,” says manager McSheffrey, who hopes to pick from an unchanged squad.

Getting better: Goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell says experienced players like Lee Tomlin and Tom Anderson are helping Doncaster improve. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“Once you’re chasing, you’ve nothing to lose, it’s a little bit easier. But we want to see a bit more character at 0-0, dealing with the expectations of playing for this club. When we do, I think we’ll be pretty comfortable.

“A lot of footballers in the modern day naturally get more anxious and there’s probably more external distractions. They need to just focus in.”

Last season relegated Rovers were naive and flakey. This already feels different.

“We had some really good characters leave but probably as a collective the momentum’s swung a bit and they’re sticking together more,” said McSheffrey. “We’re starting to see a more resilient side so hopefully soon we’ll see more quality.

Let's go: Gary McSheffrey wants Doncaster to start games better. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“Every footballer has to be streetwise and ‘naive’ was used a lot last season, rightly so.

“We’ve been to two tough places and we’ve got a home win and two good away draws if you reflect on it sympathetically.”

Goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell has seen forward strides too, helped by the experience of the likes of Lee Tomlin and the fit-again Tom Anderson.

“There’s a constant improvement and the manager and coaches have created a learning environment,” he argued. “We’ve shown we’ll carry on to the last whistle and everybody can learn and feed off people who have seen it before.”

Mitchell also believes the squad is more open to working on the mental side of the game.

“There’s probably more emphasis on it as a goalkeeper,” he said. “I think it’s a generational thing that we’re more open to it. It’s important.”

Last six games: Doncaster Rovers DLWDDW; Stockport County WWLLWW.

Referee: D Bourne (Nottinghamshire).