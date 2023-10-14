IN TOUGH times in particular, senior players come into their own and pull others through.

Doncaster Rovers are blessed in that department and are fortunate in the respect that some of their remaining fit players fall into that category and set daily standards.

Ben Close is one, alongside others who include Tommy Rowe and Joe Ironside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers have wrestled with inconsistent form and too many injuries to mention so far this term.

Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Close. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

But it is a time when strong leaders step up and draw strength from adversity and don’t bemoan their lot and give the wrong impression to younger players in particular.

In his time at Portsmouth, Close, now 27, learnt from one of the best in that regard in former Sheffield United and Leeds United midfield enforcer Michael Doyle.

Close said: “We had a good chunk of players who were experienced, big personalities and all had good careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The likes of Michael Doyle, Gary Roberts, Kyle Bennett and Carl Baker - just to name a few really. We had a few more as well.

"Especially Michael Doyle. He was a central midfielder and had super-high training standards and super-high standards on the day of the game.

"He was a real winner and made it hard for the young lads coming through who were trying to learn the game as he wanted you to learn fast.

"I feel that has definitely helped me in the long run. At the time, you think: ‘He’s a strong character and personality’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But in the long run, it helped and builds that mental strength and resilience. I can see why he did that.

"He had the career to back it up and had been there and done it for many years. He was one of the older lads at the time and was still training every day and the fittest in the tests.

"He was playing in every game and available for every game and his was a really good standard to try and live up to."

Rovers’ absentee count is in double figures ahead of today’s game with a Sutton United side who have also had it hard so far in 2023-24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Close, who has netted four times this term and been one of the main positives, it’s all about focusing on what you have got and not what you have not.

While also being mindful that any drop-offs will be noted by the manager when the treatment room does start to clear.

He added: “When you are playing, you try not to look at the injury list too much as you are focusing on the game and what you can control.

"For the likes of myself and the other lads who are fit at the minute, your main focus is on what is going to happen on a Saturday and what you need to do in the week to prepare for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All the time that lads come back from injury, it is a great boost. Right now, it’s about what we can control.

"Even now, players are aware that if they are not ‘at it’, then you are going to lose your place when players come back from injury and are ready to get in the matchday squad.