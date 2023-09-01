Doncaster Rovers v Swindon Town: Grant McCann hoping corner has been turned after Everton battle
Premier League side Everton were in town but Doncaster almost caused a major Carabao Cup upset, going toe-to-toe with the Toffees and coming away feeling like they could have won.
However, there has been no time for wound-licking with a first League Two win still on the to-do list, with Swindon Town providing the next test for the next opponents for Grant McCann’s team, who he hopes have turned a corner.
He said: “Everything takes time. It takes time for players to understand each other, to understand each other's traits, to understand how we want to play.
"Our principles will never change and haven't changed in the eight years I've been a manager, in terms of how I want to work. It does take a little bit of time for players to understand.
"That's where we find ourselves in the first month of the season but I hope we have turned the corner a little bit in terms of performances.”
Injuries have denied McCann the opportunity to work with a squad near to full strength in the early stages of the campaign, although he will be working with a “healthier” group for the visit of Swindon.
He said: “It'll look healthier because we'll have Tom Anderson back, we'll have Harrison Biggins back.
"We haven't picked anything up from the (Everton) game, which is a bonus, apart from young Sam Brown who felt his groin when he took the shot in the corner. Apart from that, everyone's come through fine.”
The performance against Everton was not a first glimpse of promise for Doncaster fans.
Rovers also impressed in the second half of last week’s league defeat to MK Dons.
McCann said: “We just want to put the same performance on, build on the two performances we've shown in the last two games, and we want to enjoy the game.
"Listen, we know they [Swindon] have started the season quite well. We're at home, we want to put on that performance that we showed on Wednesday night and Saturday and see where it takes us.”