Doncaster Rovers v Tranmere Rovers postponed because of frozen Eco Power Stadium pitch

Doncaster Rovers’ League Two match at home to Tranmere Rovers has been postponed because of a frozen pitch.

Last week’s game at Crawley Town was postponed for the same reason, as was the December 17 home game against Harrogate Town.

There had been forecasts that the cold weather would relent this weekend, but those predictions have since changed.

Officials viewed the Eco Power Stadium pitch on Friday afternoon and with concerns over the south end of the ground decided in light of the revised forecasts the pitch would be unplayable to the following day.

A new date will be announced in due course.

A cold winter and FA Cup runs means some teams in League Two are as many as three games behind. Doncaster have played 25 matches when some sides have played 27.

Rovers are due at Mansfield Town on December 28.

York City’s Conference game at Eastleigh has also been postponed.

