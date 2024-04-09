They face Walsall on Tuesday in the first of three straight home matches knowing victory will take them above Gillingham and potentially Morecambe, who play sixth-placed Crewe Alexandra, and a point behind the Saddlers.

With seventh-placed Crawley Town at Wrexham, the gap to the play-off places is seven points. Rovers have five games left, some teams above them as few as three.

Biamou, who scored in March wins at Swindon Town and Crawley, went off injured in Saturday's 3-0 victory at Morecambe, along with midfielder Harrison Biggins.

"Harrison is okay and should be fine," revealed manager Grant McCann.

"Max is not so good, though. We'll need to probably send him for a scan and see how he is. We'll see how that comes. He didn't train on Monday but we're hoping and praying it's nothing too serious on his hamstring.

"It's frustrating because he was getting there. Whether he's started or come off the bench, he's affecting games so it's frustrating for Max. We've just got to wait and see what the prognosis is."

INJURY BLOW: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann

Midfielder Owen Bailey says it is important Rovers do not get carried away by their recent form.

"Momentum's a massive thing in football and if we can just keep chipping away and keep the momentum with us there's no stopping us," he said. "That's the feeling we've got right now.

"It's also important we don't get too carried away. We are where we are in the league and we want to be higher, like we set out to be at the start of the season.

"It's about keeping level-headed and sticking to what we're doing but what we're doing at the minute's working."