Doncaster Rovers v Wrexham: Grant McCann urges fans to keep the positivity snowballing

After the transfer window shut Doncaster reset the League Two table, displaying their version in the Cantley Park canteen. Rovers’ fourth straight victory as Wrexham beat Mansfield Town on Friday sent them top going into the latest round of fixtures.

Rovers and visitors Wrexham go last in it, and manager McCann is hoping a big home crowd can keep the positivity new contracts for Ben Close, Zain Westbrooke, James Maxwell and captain Richard Wood has snowballed going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re playing against a very strong Wrexham team (third in the actual table, fourth in Doncaster's) and we’d love for the fans to create a huge atmosphere for us because I’m sure there’ll be a few Wrexham fans there," said McCann, without the suspended Tom Anderson on Tuesday.

IMPROVEMENT: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann

“If we can get the Donny fans there and hopefully roar us on to another win, that’d be great.”

Former Hull City and Rotherham United loanee Hakeeb Adelakun, who joined in January, has been hugely important.

The 27-year-old scored six of their 21 goals in the 11 games since the reset and keeping him happy has been a big factor in the resurgence from 22nd since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s got serious ability and everyone has seen that since he’s been here," said McCann.

“All we have done is unleash his talent and let him go and play his game, be free and create things.