Doncaster Rovers will make Liverpool loanee Max Woltman wait for his full League Two debut
Gary McSheffrey will make deadline-day loan signing Max Woltman wait his turn because his Doncaster Rovers forwards have started the season so well.
Woltman has played for Liverpool in the Champions League at AC Milan as well as in the FA Cup, but breaking into the League Two side will take the 19-year-old time if his manager's words are anything to go by.
"Having seen him now in training I'd just say he's a really tidy football player," said McSheffrey. "He can come in from both sides or play centrally and he's quite a good link player.
"He's looked really tidy and quite sharp.
"He gives us a good option to cover all those areas and he's itching to get an opportunity so I won't hesitate to bring him on when called upon.
"He's ready (to start) but there's competition with good players in the squad. He's not in a starting position just yet but he's ready when called upon and he wants to make an impact.
"The others have played pretty well, there's been some consistent performances and players scoring goals so it doesn't merit a change from the start."
Rovers have scored ten goals in their first seven league matches of the season, four of them won and two drawn.
Their next League Two game is at Barrow on Tuesday, where they will pick from the same 19-man squad they chose from in the 3-1 defeat at home to Mansfield Town two weekends ago after the postponement caused by the death of Queen Elizabeth II gave those recovering from knocks extra time to improve their fitness.