Woltman has played for Liverpool in the Champions League at AC Milan as well as in the FA Cup, but breaking into the League Two side will take the 19-year-old time if his manager's words are anything to go by.

"Having seen him now in training I'd just say he's a really tidy football player," said McSheffrey. "He can come in from both sides or play centrally and he's quite a good link player.

"He's looked really tidy and quite sharp.

DREAM DEBUT: Max Woltman applauds the away fans after making his Liverpool debut at the San Siro in the Champions League

"He gives us a good option to cover all those areas and he's itching to get an opportunity so I won't hesitate to bring him on when called upon.

"He's ready (to start) but there's competition with good players in the squad. He's not in a starting position just yet but he's ready when called upon and he wants to make an impact.

"The others have played pretty well, there's been some consistent performances and players scoring goals so it doesn't merit a change from the start."

Rovers have scored ten goals in their first seven league matches of the season, four of them won and two drawn.