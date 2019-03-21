Doncaster Rovers will 'move on' after decision to sack Niall Mason, says Grant McCann

DONCASTER ROVERS manager Grant McCann says the club intend to 'move on' after the decision was taken to sack defender Niall Mason following his conviction for sexual assault.

Earlier this week, Rovers confirmed that they had cancelled Mason's contract after he dropped an appeal against his dismissal for gross misconduct.

An employment tribunal ruling came in reaction to Mason’s conviction for sexual assault in January when he entered a guilty plea at Sheffield Crown Court.

The 22-year-old received a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, for assaulting a woman in a bar in Bawtry in 2018.

McCann said: "I think that the club have been very clear on their stance from day one and no-one is disputing that. Obviously, we are missing a very good player, but it is what it is. We move on and the club has made a statement and that is the way it is."

On whether he stills think that Mason can have a career in football, he added: "I don't know. That is not for me to answer really. All I have got to say is that the club have made their stance on it and I fully support it."

Meanwhile, McCann has confirmed that Rovers will be without 'two big players' and must make two enforced changes in Saturday's tough trip to League One leaders Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

The Rovers chief, who revealed that key midfielder Ben Whiteman was a doubt earlier this week, added: "We will be missing two big players, which is not ideal at this stage of the season.

"But it is the reason why we have got a squad and opportunity knocks for two others.

"It will be two changes from the last two games, that is the crux of it, really.

"We have got some really good players who have not had the game time that they would like and now it is an opportunity for them."