Why Doncaster Rovers need to start replicating their away form at home

Relegation-haunted Rovers head into Saturday’s derby on the back of a spirited 1-0 win at Lincoln City, their third victory in four League One away games.

Rovers’ form on the road is maintaining their outside chance of survival. But in order to have the best possible opportunity, their form has to improve at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Doncaster have blown a fuse by way of six successive league losses, including a painful 5-0 derby reverse to Rotherham.

A dejected Gary McSheffrey Doncaster Rovers manager after Fleetwood beat his side

Tomorrow, they face an Owls side who have had some issues away from Hillsborough this season, with their statistics modest for a club aiming for promotion thus far in 2021-22.

Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey said: “We are just after a good workmanlike performance and for us to be organised and hard to beat. Do that and we will be competitive in every game – regardless of home or away.

“You have to go into the game knowing you have a chance and play with confidence and a structure and that’s what we will aim to do in every game. And stay in the game.”

McSheffrey admits it is likely that Wednesday counterpart Darren Moore will receive a ‘mixed’ reception on his first return to the club following his departure almost a year ago.

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore during the Sky Bet League One match at Hillsborough, Sheffield. Picture date: Tuesday February 8, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Sheff Wed. Photo credit should read: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Moore, a favourite during his playing days at the club, stunned Rovers followers by walking out to take over at Hillsborough last March when Doncaster were in the running for automatic promotion with the club hierarchy also publicly expressing disappointment.

On the reception Moore is likely to receive, McSheffrey said: “Probably a mixed one. I thought the Doncaster team he had here, box to box, were comfortably one of the best teams in the league. They played good football and were up there for a couple of seasons at the top end of the table.

“I think they (fans) will be respectful. Obviously, he went to Sheffield Wednesday, which is just down the road. But it is a club which paid money for him.