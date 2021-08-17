Doncaster Rovers

The FC Emmen keeper handed Accrington Stanley the lead in the third minute and they held off Rovers to leave them pointless after their opening three league outings.

Rovers got off to a terrible start as Dahlberg’s howler gifted the hosts the lead. He failed to deal with Joe Pritchard’s chipped shot as it went in off his body after the ball burst through his gloves and hit the past.

Wellens’s charges started to find their feet but failed to produce a clear chance.

Dahlberg was wrong-footed by Dion Charles’s deflected effort as it fortunately went wide, before Colby Bishop missed a great chance when he headed wide.

Dahlberg did amazingly well to keep the visitors in the game just six minutes into the second half. He was put under immense pressure after an undercut back pass left Bishop racing through, but the stopper produced a fine save.

And Wellens was quick to make changes as his side chased an equaliser with striker Omar Bogle thrown on before the hour.

But Rovers’ fortunes didn’t change with Tiago Cukur agonisingly close to poking home Kyle Knoyle’s inviting ball.

Accrington Stanley: Trafford, Sykes, Nottingham, Rodgers, Pritchard (Perritt, 90), Pell, Morgan, Butcher, McConville, Charles (Mumbongo, 90), Bishop. Unused substitutes: Isherwood, Nolan, Proctor, Leigh, Scully.

Doncaster: Dahlberg, Knoyle, Williams, Anderson, Rowe, Bostock (Horton, 83), Close, Galbraith, Barlow (John, 56), Cukur, Gardner (Bogle, 56). Unused substitutes: Jones, Ravenhill, Blythe, Williams.