Andrew is relieved to be back playing at Doncaster Rovers

IT is probably fair to say that Doncaster Rovers’ full-back Danny Andrew is not the most popular figure as far as Scunthorpe United supporters are concerned.

The 27-year-old, a former player for Scunthorpe’s North Lincolnshire arch-rivals Grimsby Town, picked a sweet moment to score his first goal for another one of the Iron’s foes in Rovers, who extended their unbeaten run to seven games at Glanford Park – on the 30th anniversary of the stadium’s opening.

A second-half strike from Andrew, whose previous professional goal arrived for Macclesfield way back in March 2014, helped secure the visitors a 2-1 Carabao Cup success on Tuesday, with the goal providing gloss to a comeback month for the defender.

On the sidelines for the best part of a year with a serious cruciate injury sustained last August, Andrew is making up for lost time at in-form Rovers, who made it three wins from wins at the start of the season.

Andrew’s milestone goal will have also been emotionally received by those close to him following his difficult 12 months, more especially his fiancé.

On some welcome light following a tough year, Andrew said: “My fiancé is really proud of how far I have come from that first injury.

“In first 10 days, I was quite low and it was really tough until I got my head around it. My little one was only two or three months old and my fiancé played a massive part and she had to look after me as I was on crutches and I could not move.

“It has mentally toughened me up more off the pitch, to look after myself and make sure I am doing the right things and not let the negatives get to me.

“Because when you are told you cannot play for a whole season, there are a lot of demons in your head.

“It taught me well in that sense.”

Rovers were full value for their win at Scunthorpe, with plenty of kudos afforded for Andrew’s fellow goalscorer Mallik Wilks, with the Leeds United loanee continuing his fine start to his career at the club and earning wholesome praise from manager Grant McCann.

On Wilks, he has scored three goals in successive matches, McCann said: “Mallik can be whatever he wants to be.

“We just need to make sure we keep the reins on him and educate him. We have got to make sure he keeps on learning.

“He can develop into one hell of a player.”