Ben Whiteman is best in the league in that position - says Doncaster Rovers chief

Grant McCann has hailed Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Whiteman as the best No 4 in League One.

The 22-year-old midfielder has become an integral part of Doncaster’s side since arriving from Sheffield United 18 months ago.

His two goals helped Rovers into the FA Cup fifth round, with a 2-1 victory over Oldham last weekend, and Doncaster manager McCann is a big fan.

“He has been outstanding,” said McCann. “In my opinion, he is the best in the league in that position. The way he passes forward, the way he passes, the speed of the pass.

“He has been top class. When I spoke to him in the summer about playing in this position he was delighted, because he sees that as his best position.

“He wants to get on the ball and dictate games. Because he plays in that No 4 position, it doesn’t mean he can’t get forward and score goals. Our midfield like to move and rotate.

“Ben’s performances this season have been very, very good.

“I tried to sign hime for Peterborough when he was at Sheffield United, so I know what he is all about.

“He came to Doncaster, instead, because he had been here on loan. He’s a great asset for us, in the way we play.”

Doncaster travel to Portsmouth on Saturday, as they chase a top-six spot in League One.