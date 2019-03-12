Blackpool 1 Doncaster Rovers 1: Rowe equaliser maintains play-off challenge

AN absolute screamer from Tommy Rowe earned Doncaster Rovers a deserved point at fellow play-off chasers Blackpool.

Despite still being without an away win in 2019, Rovers maintained their three-point lead over their hosts thanks to Rowe’s heroics.

Rovers opened encouragingly, with skipper Rowe seeing a goal-bound strike bravely blocked.

Mallik Wilks then found space in the Seasiders’ box, but fired a disappointing effort over the top.

The hosts had the better of the remainder of the first period. Liam Feeney threatened as he headed wide from a good position, while danger-man Armand Gnanduillet somehow scooped a shot over the crossbar from close range. As the hosts pressed hard to break the deadlock, Matthew Virtue drilled in a shot which flew inches wide.

The deadlock was broken by the hosts four minutes after the restart. After a spot of pinball in the Rovers box, first-half sub Michael Nottingham pounced to beat Marko Marosi with a header from point-blank range.

Rovers were swift to reply, with Ben Whiteman trying his luck from distance but seeing his shot drift narrowly wide.

Nottingham then came close to doubling the Seasiders’ lead when he was denied by a brave block from Paul Downing.

Rovers grabbed the equaliser they probably warranted in the 73rd minute when Rowe smashed home clinically from the edge of the box after latching in to sub James Coppinger’s lay-off.

Blackpool: Howard, Daniels (Nottingham, 20), Tilt (Pritchard, 46), Heneghan, Anderton, Spearing, Thompson, Virtue (Evans, 82), Feeney, Long, Gnanduillet. Unused substitutes: Boney, Kirby, Delfouneso, Dodoo.

Doncaster Rovers: Marosi, Blair, Downing, Butler, Andrew, Whiteman (Coppinger, 65), Rowe, Crawford, Sadlier (Kane, 65), Wilks, May (Smith, 63). Unused substitutes: Jones, Anderson, Beestin, Lewis.

Referee: P Wright.