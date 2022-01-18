Cambridge United 3 Doncaster Rovers 1: Missed chances prove costly for Rovers

Gary McSheffrey, Doncaster Rovers manager.

The rock-bottom South Yorkshire outfit slumped to their fifth straight league defeat with a frustrating 3-1 loss at Cambridge United.

Rovers are still yet to win away from home in the league this season and are running out of time to turn their calamitous campaign around.

AFC Wimbledon’s draw at home to Portsmouth means they are now 13 points off safety.

Goals from Harvey Knibbs and Harrison Dunk put the hosts in control, before Josh Dodoo’s first league goal since October set-up a frantic finish, but was ultimately in vain as Sam Smith got a 92nd-minute third.

Gary McSheffrey’s outfit started brightly but saw debutant Josh Martin and Tommy Rowe have efforts cleared off the line, before Kieran Agard headed over the bar. Dodoo then rattled the post when he headed Ethan Galbraith’s tempting cross into the woodwork.

Norwich youngster Martin almost marked his first appearance in fine style when he fired a free-kick against the bar.

And the plethora of squandered chances came back to bite Rovers as Knibbs scored against the run of play.

The deficit was doubled just after the hour mark as Dunk headed home Adam May’s cross.

Dodoo pulled one back with 20 minutes left as he fired home Matt Smith’s cutback.

But Sam Smith secured the points as he finished off a counter-attack at the death.

Cambridge: Mitov, Okedina, Sherring, Iredale, Dunk, May, Digby, Knibbs (O’Neil, 71), Lankester (Wormen, 83), Brophy, Ironside (Smith, 64). Unused substitutes: Dickens, Mannion, Bennett.

Doncaster: Jones, Seaman (Bogle, 64), Knoyle, Olowu, Horton, Smith (Barlow, 90), Galbraith, Rowe, Agard, Dodoo, Martin (Hasani, 83). Unused substitutes: Bottomley, Ravenhill, Blythe, Greaves.