Darren Ferguson quits Doncaster Rovers

DONCASTER ROVERS are searching for a new manager following the resignation of Darren Ferguson, who dramatically stepped down from his position on Monday evening.

The Scot, in charge of Rovers for just over two-and-a-half years, announced his decision via a statement on the League Managers’ Association website, stating that he felt that he had ‘no alternative’ but to resign following talks with the club’s board.

Tensions have been apparent between Ferguson and the Rovers hierarchy since towards the end of last season.

At the start of last month, Ferguson, appointed back in October 2015, alluded to concerns regarding the future direction of the club next season amid his desire for Rovers to push for the top-six positions in League One in 2018-19.

Ferguson expressed dissatisfaction at a lack of headway regarding his budget plans for next term on several occasions following initial meetings with the board.

He also spoke of the importance of Rovers aiming for the play-off positions and adhering to their five-year plan announced in early 2017 – which aims to see the club back in the Championship by 2022.

Announcing his decision in a statement released through the LMA, Ferguson said: “Following recent discussions and meetings with the board I have decided to resign from my position as Manager of Doncaster Rovers Football Club.

“I am disappointed to have made this decision as I have enjoyed my time at the club and was looking forward to the new season, but I felt I had no alternative.

“I would like to thank the board for the opportunity and I am grateful to the players, staff and fans for their support. I wish the club all the best in the future.”

A brief club statement issued last night read: “Following conversations between the board of Doncaster Rovers and Darren Ferguson, the club can confirm that we have parted ways.

“The board intends to start the recruitment process for the new football manager immediately, and will provide a further update in 24 hours.”

The news of Ferguson’s departure is likely to alert several managerless clubs, with national reports suggesting last month that the 46-year-old would become a target for several rival sides this summer.