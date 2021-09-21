Doncaster Rovers 2 Manchester City U21s 1: Joe Dodoo double earns Trophy win

Doncaster Rovers came from behind to record a second consecutive win under Richie Wellens last night.

By YP Sport
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 11:26 pm
Updated Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 11:56 am
Doncaster Rovers

Rovers finally broke their duck for the season against Morecambe at the weekend, and followed it up with a Football League Trophy victory over Manchester City Under-21s at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Rovers dominated the first half but fell behind to Sam Edozie’s goal.

But a side with only three players involved at the weekend responded quickly, striker Joe Dodoo scoring his first goal for the club.

And he volleyed a second after the break from Dan Gardner’s pass.

Edozie hit the post but remarkably a Doncaster side who lost their first match go into the final group game against Scunthorpe United with a chance of reaching the knockout stages.