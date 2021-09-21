Doncaster Rovers 2 Manchester City U21s 1: Joe Dodoo double earns Trophy win

Doncaster Rovers

Rovers finally broke their duck for the season against Morecambe at the weekend, and followed it up with a Football League Trophy victory over Manchester City Under-21s at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Rovers dominated the first half but fell behind to Sam Edozie’s goal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But a side with only three players involved at the weekend responded quickly, striker Joe Dodoo scoring his first goal for the club.

And he volleyed a second after the break from Dan Gardner’s pass.