Doncaster Rovers 2 Manchester City U21s 1: Joe Dodoo double earns Trophy win

Rovers finally broke their duck for the season against Morecambe at the weekend, and followed it up with a Football League Trophy victory over Manchester City Under-21s at the Keepmoat Stadium.
Rovers dominated the first half but fell behind to Sam Edozie’s goal.
But a side with only three players involved at the weekend responded quickly, striker Joe Dodoo scoring his first goal for the club.
And he volleyed a second after the break from Dan Gardner’s pass.
Edozie hit the post but remarkably a Doncaster side who lost their first match go into the final group game against Scunthorpe United with a chance of reaching the knockout stages.