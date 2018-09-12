Doncaster Rovers aim high as Grant McCann’s measures start to take shape

DONCASTER Rovers have certainly showed plenty of mettle in the first month of the season.

Under new manager Grant McCann they have rightly earned plaudits by taking points off the early pacesetting duo of Peterborough and Portsmouth.

They have also adapted quickly to McCann’s methods and their home form is also improving after a troublesome spell at the Keepmoat Stadium last term – the club won just twice on home soil between January 1 and the end of last season.

That grit was on full display in last weekend’s slender 2-1 win at home to Luton, where Rovers had to withstand plenty of pressure to ensure they held out for the victory.

This weekend will see them attempt to frustrate another of the division’s high-flyers when they travel to unbeaten Walsall.

Midfielder Ben Whiteman believes the team’s new-found confidence means they will relish their trip to the West Midlands and that the group are aiming to vastly improve on last season’s 15th-placed finish.

Ben Whiteman in training for Doncaster Rovers. (Picture: Heather King Photography)

“We don’t fear anyone in this league because we know we can dig out results and see games out,” said Whiteman.

“I don’t see why we shouldn’t be up at the top end of the table this year.

“We showed a different side to us (against Luton) and we deserved the three points after that.

“We’re not going to be resting up now. We need to be back working hard ready for the next game because we want to continue our form now with a win at Walsall and that’s what we’ll be setting out to do.”

We don’t fear anyone in this league because we know we can dig out results and see games out. Ben Whiteman

Rovers will travel to the Bescot Stadium without the services of skipper Tommy Rowe. He suffered a hamstring injury during a recent Checkatrade Trophy match and McCann confirmed that Rowe will be on the sidelines for up to ten weeks.