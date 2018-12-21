Doncaster Rovers’ arrivals will ensure ‘no one drops’ their standards

MANAGER Grant McCann is confident that Doncaster Rovers will possess the attacking armoury to maintain their League One promotion charge in 2019.

Sixth-placed Rovers, who tomorrow welcome another in-form side in Oxford, are the fourth-highest scorers in the division and their striking ranks are likely to be supplemented by the arrival of a loan striker in January.

The signing of ex-Cork City attacking midfielder Kieran Sadlier already added an offensive option earlier this month.

However, Rovers will be mindful that six-goal forward Mallik Wilks’s half-season loan expires on January 2 although the club are hoping to retain the Leeds United player’s services until the end of the season, along with those of fellow loanee Herbie Kane.

On whether Rovers have the firepower to stay in the top six, McCann said: “I think the group is strong enough. It will get some help as people have (already) seen with Kieran Sadlier coming in and with another coming in.

“He is a centre-forward who is quick, runs in behind and scores goals and he will be good for us and will add to what we have got.

“It is just about making sure everyone keeps their standards and no one drops because with the two that are coming in, and the boys who are chomping at the bit on the substitutes’ bench, there is every reason we can make it.

“We can still improve and I know we have the armoury with the ones we are bringing in and what we already have in the building that we can be up there and stay at the top.”

The situation regarding loan duo Wilks and Kane is yet to be resolved in a positive direction, but McCann believes this squad will remain intact in the new year and is not envisaging any major outward movement of the club’s contracted players.

McCann, whose side are unbeaten in their past seven matches in all competitions, with the sequence including an eye-catching six victories along the way, added: “We are in no situation where we have to let anybody go.

“Everyone is enjoying what we are doing and we all want to be successful and in a team that is challenging at the top end of the league.

“We are doing that and want to get better.

“I think the squad is good enough. I have said it since the start of the season.

“A lot of people questioned about the strength in depth, but we have adjusted as the games have gone on and I think we have got better.

“We can make two or three changes to the team and it is still effective as people have seen in the past few weeks with no Joe Wright, Tommy Rowe or Niall Mason.

“Despite this we have still looked strong.”