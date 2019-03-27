Doncaster Rovers Belles seek boost by joining Club Doncaster

DONCASTER ROVERS Belles have been brought under the control of the Club Doncaster sporting umbrella - also incorporating Doncaster Rovers and Doncaster Rugby League Football Club.

Belles dominated women’s football in the late 1980s and early 90s and reached the FA Women’s Cup final on 11 occasions in 12 years, but have fallen on difficult times recently.

Belles chair Faye Lygo said: “I have really enjoyed being a custodian of this fantastic team over the past few years, but feel, for the Belles to progress, we need to make this change.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for Doncaster Rovers Belles and a move that will help secure the future of the club for years to come. We look forward to seeing the progression the Belles will make as part of Club Doncaster.”

Club Doncaster chief executive Gavin Baldwin added: “We are delighted to have the Belles on board. They are one of the most successful women’s football teams in England and are an excellent addition to the Club Doncaster family.

“We are looking forward to celebrating their golden anniversary and already have some exciting plans once they join the family in May. We will be sharing more in the near future. “