Doncaster Rovers’ boss Darren Ferguson slapped with FA charge over referee comments

DONCASTER ROVERS manager Darren Ferguson has been charged by the FA for improper comments and/or bringing the game into disrepute following media comments following the game against Plymouth Argyle.

He has until 6pm on Monday to respond.

It follows controversial comments made by the Scot after Saturday’s draw with Plymouth, with the Rovers chief later apologizing for saying he would “shoot” League One’s “appalling” referees after being critical of the performance of referee Andy Haines.

He claimed his side were denied “a blatant penalty” and when asked what he would like the Football Association to do with referees, he said “shoot them”.

In a statement, he later said: “I’m sorry and regret the wording. I do not advocate violence against officials.

“When asked after the game what I personally could do to raise standards, I said: ‘What can I do? Shoot them?’

“Although clear to everyone in the room that my comment was a tongue-in-cheek response, it is worth clarifying my comments were borne out of frustration.”

Ferguson’s comments and subsequent apology were noted by the EFL and his remarks passed on by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited to the FA for consideration.