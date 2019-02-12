Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann apologises for doubting his players

Manager Grant McCann apologised to his Doncaster Rovers players for privately questioning whether they would slip up against Southend United on Tuesday night.

Rovers have a glamour tie with Premier League side Crystal Palace in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday, a game with even added spice given it will be televised live on BBC.

That, and the fact that the visit of Southend came on the back of a vital win over fellow League One play-off hopefuls Peterborough United last Saturday, left McCann fearing a come-down.

But his Rovers side produced a thoroughly professional performance in dispatching Southend 3-0 thanks to goals from John Marquis, Mallik Wilks and Herbie Kane that keeps them in sixth place in League One.

"I was a wee bit worried about this game. I was driving up this morning and I said to my staff I'm a wee bit worried," said McCann.

"I don't know why. I shouldn't have done. I shouldn't have even questioned the mentality of this group, and I said that to them in the dressing room after the game.

"I apologised to them. The way they performed after such a tough game at the weekend and the character to win the game was great.

"It was one of those games, a tricky game because people are looking forward to Crystal Palace.

"The amount of talk about that, and rightly so because it's the first time the club's been at that level in many years, I was just worried in case anybody had lost focus.

"It can easily happen, but the mentality of this group is first class and they showed that with their performance tonight."