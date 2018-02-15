Doncaster Rovers defender set for swift return

French defender Mathieu Baudry is set for a recall for Doncaster Rovers’ crunch weekend game with Fleetwood Town.

The 29-year-old has been sidelined since last month’s 1-1 draw at Scunthorpe United with a hamstring injury.

But he is set for a return on Saturday against Fleetwood in League One as manager Darren Ferguson looks to end a nine-game losing run.

“Baudry trained very well today so he is definitely in contention for Saturday,” Ferguson said.

“We considered Tuesday, but we wanted to get more training into him, which was the right thing to do.”

Rovers have no new injury problems, following Tuesday’s 4-2 loss at Walsall, although the game comes too quickly for Joe Wright and Andy Butler.

Ferguson said: “Joe Wright is not that far off, Andy Butler came through a running session today.

“So the ones who have been out, are gradually coming back, which is good news.

“Butler will be longer than Wright, which we expected. Joe will go for another x-ray tomorrow, to see where the fracture is up to, but he is coming along nicely.

“Butler, if I had to put a timescale on it, he is still probably two to three weeks off.”