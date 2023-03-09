Doncaster Rovers pair to return in the summer amid midfielder update

Latest transfer news on the Doncaster Rovers front involves updates on three players

Doncaster Rovers defender Bobby Faulkner will spend the rest of the season with Spennymoor Town on loan. The 18-year-old has been given the green light to extend his loan spell with the National League North side.

The centre-back was allowed to join the non-league outfit in early February to get some more first-team experience under his belt. He has since made a positive impression in his first four matches and has done enough to warrant them wanting to keep hold of him.

However, midfielder Liam Ravenhill has left his teammate at The Brewery Field and has returned to Doncaster from his loan stint. The 20-year-old joined Spennymoor last month but only played once.

He has been on the books at the Eco-Power Stadium for his whole career to date and has risen up through the youth ranks. The youngster has featured seven times for the first-team so far and has also had temporary stints away at Mickleover, AFC Telford United and Blyth Spartans in the past to boost his development.

