Doncaster Rovers squander three-goal lead at Morecambe in new low for Gary McSheffrey’s side

Rovers remain rooted to the foot of League One thanks to a dramatic fifth defeat in six matches. McSheffrey was left scratching his head after the game while trying his best to accentuate the positives.

He said: “There’s still enough games left of course, but we have to start managing situations better. Only time will tell what happens. While I’m leading these players, though, I’ll always believe we can win games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The body language wasn’t good as we came off the field, and we can’t be having that.”

Aidan Barlow scored for Doncaster at Morecambe before it all went drastically wrong. (Picture: Steve Ellis)

Rovers grabbed a dream start with a goal after just seven minutes. Branden Horton’s cross found its way through to Aidan Barlow and he slammed home at the far post.

The hosts soon rallied, however, and within minutes both Jonah Ayunga and talisman Cole Stockton had both gone close to a swift leveller.

But two goals in four minutes saw Rovers in cruise control.

Dan Gardner doubled Rovers’ lead as he fired through the grasp of ‘keeper Kyle Letheren.

Joseph Olowu then charged in to convert Matthew Smith’s cross. Rovers had been rampant, but soon after the restart Morecambe cut the deficit through that man Stockton.

The Morecambe striker then doubled his tally with a similarly-struck finish, and the home fans were sensing something special.

Sub Jonathan Obika made an immediate impact as he struck Morecambe’s leveller five minutes after coming on, then with five minutes to go the hosts grabbed their dramatic winner.

Toumani Diagouraga sent the home supporters wild as he smashed high into the net to cap a desperate afternoon for Rovers.

Morecambe: Letheren, McLaughlin, O’Connor, Diagouraga, Leigh, Ayunga (Cooney, 90), McLoughlin, Gibson, McCalmont (Wildig, 46), Gnahoua (Obika, 78), Stockton. Unused substitutes: Andresson, Jones, Delaney, Nicholson.

Doncaster Rovers: Jones, Knoyle, Olowu, Horton, Galbraith, Smith, Barlow (Cukur, 61), Gardner (Ravenhill, 46), Rowe, Bogle (Dodoo, 34), Hiwula. Unused substitutes: Dahlberg, Williams, Hasani, Blythe.