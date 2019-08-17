Doncaster Rovers v Fleetwood Town - Sterling work needed to thwart Fleetwood

FOR a Doncaster Rovers side who are still finding their feet under Darren Moore, the visit of a ‘tried and tested’-looking Fleetwood outfit abundant with League One nous will make for a searching examination today.

Both teams are much changed from last season and while Rovers’ performances have yielded encouraging facets – if no victories yet – the Lancastrians have hit the ground running with back-to-back league wins.

Kazaiah Sterling unveiled at Doncaster Rovers

The arrival of proven League One operators such as Paul Coutts, Ched Evans, Josh Morris and Danny Andrew – who controversially switched to the Fylde coast earlier this summer from Rovers – has intimated to many that Fleetwood can prove dark horses this season and should the hosts prevail today, it will be a victory with added merit.

Manager Moore observed: “They have had a good start to the season and they are a team who are very experienced at this level and know the division really well.

“They are a team with a lot of attacking potency and threat and one who knows what they are about.

“We are going to have to be at our best to get something out of the game.

“They are one of the favoured teams to be challenging and their individual names carry good experience and know this level inside out.

“For us, it has been a solid start and all the ingredients makes for a really good game. We have got to continue performing and getting better in terms of our performances. We are a team going in the right direction. Performances have been there and I’ve seen a steady rise. I am happy with the chances we are creating and if we keep creating, I feel we’ll score goals.”

Moore hopes that Rovers’ prospects of doing that have been improved by the signing of Tottenham Hotspur striker Kazaiah Sterling on a season-long loan.

The Enfield-born striker, 20, has represented England at under-18 and under-17 level, and was loaned out to Sunderland in the second half of last season.

Moore said: “Kazaiah is a forward who is really highly-rated at Spurs, they see him as a first-team player for them very soon and he just needs more experience at senior level. He has an excellent record at under-23 level, has been recognised internationally and has scored when he has stepped up to senior level – I am really excited to sign him.

“We have had to be patient on this signing because his parent club see him as having a big role for them.”