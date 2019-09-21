Doncaster Rovers v Peterborough United: Darren Moore happy to see his Doncaster Rovers are united

Darren Moore insists he has no worries over whether the younger players in his Doncaster Rovers squad will be able to shake off the disappointment of a first league defeat of the season.

Rovers were the wrong end of an added time sucker punch in midweek as they were beaten by Blackpool at the death.

Moore expects his players will have no issues recovering from the blow as they prepare to face on-form Peterborough United at the Keepmoat today – and that goes for the youngsters too.

“It’s a wonderful group and I speak that highly of them because they are,” Moore said. “The culture of the group, together we just go into games to win it together.

“If we win it, we win it together and if we lose it, we lose it together. It’s a joint, collective effort by everybody.

“I look at the Blackpool game as what we can learn from it.

“We’re a young group so it will stand them in good stead.”

Blackpool took advantage of a misplaced pass to break away and score in added time.

League One top scorers Peterborough United – managed by former Rovers boss Darren Ferguson – visit this weekend, with their trio of Mo Eisa (6), Marcus Maddison (5) and Ivan Toney (8) leading the scoring charts in the division.

But Moore insists there will be no added caution in light of the manner of Tuesday’s defeat.

He said: “A couple of weeks before, we pushed hard late in the game, put a great move together and got the winner against Rotherham.

“It’s fine margins, it really is.

“What I will say to the boys is for them to keep going, keep pressing on, keep enjoying the games and the challenges that come along.

“Collectively as a group, we’ll keep facing them head on.”