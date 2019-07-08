Former international boss Anthony Hudson is surprise contender for Doncaster Rovers job

ANTHONY HUDSON, the former head coach of the New Zealand national team, has emerged as a surprise contender for the vacant Doncaster Rovers job.

The 38-year-old son of former Chelsea legend Alan is understood to have spoken to the Keepmoat Stadium board about possibly succeeding Grant McCann.

Rovers are interviewing candidates this week after chief executive Gavin Baldwin revealed recently there had been “strong interest” in the post. An appointment is expected before the weekend.

Former Barnsley manager David Flitcroft is among those vying to replace McCann following his switch to Hull City. Flitcroft was dismissed by Mansfield Town following their play-off exit on penalties to Newport County in May.

Darren Moore, the popular former Rovers and Bradford City defender, is another understood to have applied along with one-time Oxford United chief Michael Appleton and Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson.

Hudson’s most recent job was at the helm of MLS side Colorado Rapids. He left in May and is understood to have been recommended to the Doncaster board by Harry Redknapp, the former Tottenham Hotspur manager. Hudson spent three years at the helm of New Zealand after a year in charge of Bahrain. He also had a short stint in charge of Newport.

Meanwhile, former Hull goalkeeper David Marshall has joined Wigan Athletic

The Scottish international spent three years at the KCOM Stadium after joining from Cardiff City. He made 67 appearances for the East Riding club.

Marshall, 34, has signed a two-year deal at the DW Stadium after his contract with the Tigers expired at the end of last month.