Doncaster Rovers Belles captain Sophie Scargill needed to raise £5,000 to fund surgery on her right knee after suffering an injury in training last month.

She set up a JustGiving page this week and had raised £2,000.

BBC presenter Gary Lineker has come to the aid of Sophie Scargill (Picture: PA)

James Mitchinson, editor of The Yorkshire Post then tweeted his support for Scargill, 26, on Friday afternoon and within minutes Lineker had answered the call.

“I see you need another £3,000,” wrote Lineker on Scargill’s JustGiving page.

“It’s my pleasure to help. Hope to see you back playing soon.”

On hearing the news, Scargill said: “I can’t quite believe it, I’m shaking. Thank you so much to The Yorkshire Post.”