Read More
Doncaster Rovers Belles captain Sophie Scargill needed to raise £5,000 to fund surgery on her right knee after suffering an injury in training last month.
She set up a JustGiving page this week and had raised £2,000.
James Mitchinson, editor of The Yorkshire Post then tweeted his support for Scargill, 26, on Friday afternoon and within minutes Lineker had answered the call.
“I see you need another £3,000,” wrote Lineker on Scargill’s JustGiving page.
“It’s my pleasure to help. Hope to see you back playing soon.”
On hearing the news, Scargill said: “I can’t quite believe it, I’m shaking. Thank you so much to The Yorkshire Post.”