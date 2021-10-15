Gary Lineker steps in after YP editor’s appeal to help Doncaster Rovers Belles’ fundraising captain

Match of the Day presenter and former England striker Gary Lineker has helped a South Yorkshire footballer in need.

By YP Sport
Friday, 15th October 2021, 5:38 pm
Friday, 15th October 2021

Sophie Scargill forced to raise money for career-saving surgery after Doncaster ...

Doncaster Rovers Belles captain Sophie Scargill needed to raise £5,000 to fund surgery on her right knee after suffering an injury in training last month.

She set up a JustGiving page this week and had raised £2,000.

BBC presenter Gary Lineker has come to the aid of Sophie Scargill (Picture: PA)

James Mitchinson, editor of The Yorkshire Post then tweeted his support for Scargill, 26, on Friday afternoon and within minutes Lineker had answered the call.

“I see you need another £3,000,” wrote Lineker on Scargill’s JustGiving page.

“It’s my pleasure to help. Hope to see you back playing soon.”

On hearing the news, Scargill said: “I can’t quite believe it, I’m shaking. Thank you so much to The Yorkshire Post.”

Sophie Scargill playing for Doncaster Rovers Belles.
