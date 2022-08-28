Gary McSheffrey revels in Doncaster Rovers’ comfortable victory at Northampton Town

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a relatively-tight game between two previously unbeaten sides but Doncaster created the better moments and came away with all three points thanks to George Miller’s second-half penalty.

Rovers are one of two teams still unbeaten in League Two this season and they have climbed to third in the early standings as a result.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m really pleased,” said McSheffrey. “Apart from a couple of chances near the end of the game, I thought it was comfortable for us. We were expecting this to be our toughest game of the season so far but it was probably one of our most comfortable.

Gary McSheffrey, Doncaster Rovers manager, was surprised as comfortable nature of victory. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“It’s never a comfortable scoreline but we dominated possession and territory and played in their half and managed the game really well. The stadium was a little bit lethargic and they didn’t come at us with any sort of tempo and we probably drained that out of them by how we played in the first half.

“We just made it uncomfortable for them. I thought we deserved to win without being fluent or free-flowing. You know what they are about and you know they have good players so you are expecting a tough game – but I didn’t think we got that.

“I felt we looked the better team with better leaders out there on the pitch and players wanting to take the ball, but every team has off days and that was probably theirs today.”

Northampton: Burge, Lintott (Odimayo 84), Magloire, Guthrie, Koiki (Haynes 84), McWilliams (Sowerby 69), Bowie, Leonard, Pinnock, Hoskins, Appere (Hylton 69). Unused substitutes: Fox, Maxted, Dyche.

Doncaster Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Williams, Faulkner, Rowe, Clayton, Biggins, Hurst, Tomlin (Agard 89), Molyneux (Kuleya 90), Miller (Long 90). Unused substitutes: Maxwell, Jones, Seaman, Ravenhill.