League One and Two transfer news LIVE: Leeds approach for Peterborough ace confirmed by chairman, Sunderland attempted to re-sign Premier League striker Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say League One and Two managers up and down the country are facing the press this afternoon - and we've got it covered. Tune in throughout the day for all the latest news and transfer rumours from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Doncaster Rovers defender Joe Wright says why he hopes to make things right in November