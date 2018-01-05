Mixed transfer fortunes for Doncaster Rovers as Whiteman exits

MANAGER Darren Ferguson has been left to reflect on a bittersweet day of transfer developments at Doncaster Rovers.

The good news saw Rovers extend Manchester City midfielder Rodney Kongolo’s loan for the rest of the season, so too with influential schemer Jordan Houghton on loan from Chelsea, despite failing to agree personal terms over a permanent move.

But those developments have been tempered by the news that influential loanee Ben Whiteman has been recalled by parent club Sheffield United.

A lack of current central midfield options has forced Blades manager Chris Wilder’s hand to recall Whiteman for the time being, but Rovers counterpart Ferguson remains hopeful that things could change by the end of the month and that Whiteman may yet return.

Ferguson said: “I was having lunch with my wife and kids and Chris Wilder’s name flashed up on my phone and I thought, ‘oh no.’

“I texted and said I would ring back in half an hour and it was the dreaded news.

“But he had no choice. I have a great relationship with Chris and Sheffield United. He has just got a shortage of bodies in that (midfield) department and made it known he wants a few in. But he cannot do it at the moment.

“He had to protect his own club and I understand that. There is the possibility that if he does do what he wants to in the market, we will get him back.”

On Houghton, Ferguson added: “It will be a loan, not a permanent. We did agree a deal with Chelsea, but could not agree personal terms.

“It is no problem. We will do the loan and, in the long run, that might be the best thing.”

Meanwhile, Ferguson is close to signing teenage Irish defender Shane Blaney, 18, from Finn Harps.