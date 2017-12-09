Oxford United 1 Doncaster Rovers 0: Fergie fumes over late goal

Have your say

Doncaster Rovers suffered a late, late defeat at Oxford United in League One.

The match looked to be heading for a 0-0 stalemate as it went deep into stoppage time.

But up popped Josh Ruffels, in the sixth minute of added time, to fire home from outside of the box.

Rovers manager Darren Ferguson was unhappy at the amount of stoppage time and the penalty awarded to Oxford, which saw Ian Lawlor save Jack Payne’s spot-kick.

“The fourth official puts up three minutes of stoppage time and we play six and a half minute,” Ferguson said.

“I just don’t get it. Six and a half minutes!

“He gave them a penalty which was never a penalty. He gave them that because he didn’t give them one in the first half and that was never a penalty.

“The ball was out of play, clearly out of play, in the build-up to the goal.

“The game should be finished by the time the ball is put in the net.

“It’s painful, a really painful dressing room.

“It’s about winning football game and we can go on about performances as much as we want. We’ve lost today and we shouldn’t have lost.

“I’m going into the officials because I can’t accept that.

“These people have got to do their job and they haven’t done their job today.

“I can’t understand six and a half minutes. It’s bizarre.”