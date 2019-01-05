Preston v Doncaster Rovers: We did our transfer deals last month – McCann

THE new year may be just four days old, but Roses combatants Preston and Doncaster Rovers possess plenty in common.

The pair have followed the policy of doing their January transfer window shopping early, with North End bringing in Barnsley midfielder Brad Potts in a club-record deal to follow on from the earlier captures of Walsall winger Josh Ginnelly and Exeter City forward Jayden Stockley.

Rovers have also been busy, having brought in former Cork City midfielder Kieran Sadlier and loanees Tyler Smith and Aaron Lewis, while also extending the loan deals of influential duo Herbie Kane and Malik Wilks for the rest of the season.

As far as manager Grant McCann is concerned he is now happy with his lot on the incoming front in his dual winter mission to keep Rovers in the promotion shake-up and also secure the club a nice FA Cup bonus by way of a plum tie later this month.

Outgoing wise, several players, among a host who are out of contract this summer, are attracting attention, but the club – in a strong position – insist that their leading lights will be staying put.

McCann said: “We did our business probably three or four weeks before the window opened. We are finished.

“We will not be bringing any more players in and there will not be anybody leaving.”

Rovers winger Paul Taylor has rejected the chance to join another League One club.

But the 31-year-old forward will be given time off this weekend to consider his options and he will be allowed to leave Rovers during the current transfer window.

Meanwhile, after an intensive schedule of league games McCann believes that tomorrow’s switch of emphasis is a nice distraction with the pressure being on the hosts’ shoulders at Deepdale.

He added: “The cup game is a nice breather, it is a nice break.

“No one is going to expect us to go there and get anything apart from us in the changing room.

“The boys will be able to go there and play with freedom and see what we can do.”