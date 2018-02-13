Walsall 4 Doncaster Rovers 2: Two late goals fail to lift Rovers’ spirits

DONCASTER Rovers’ winless run continued with defeat at Walsall.
Manager Darren Ferguson’s side were second best throughout as the rampant Saddlers condemned the visitors to an eighth game without a win.
Tommy Rowe grabbed the first of two late consolation goals for Rovers, slotting home from just inside the box when the hosts were already 4-0 up.
Niall Mason then converted a stoppage-time spot-kick for Rovers after Andy Boyle had been upended.
Rovers turned in a dreadful first-half performance on a freezing cold night at the Banks’s Stadium and were three down by half-time, with Joe Edwards notching twice.
The first goal came after 22 minutes, Edwards rising high to plant home a header from Nicky Devlin’s cross.
Two minutes later Edwards was perfectly placed to side-foot home a low cross from Justin Shaibu. Shortly before the break Kieron Morris took a touch before drilling clinically past Ian Lawlor.
Substitute James Coppinger almost bagged a goal, but in the 71st minute the Saddlers scored a fourth. Erhun Oztumer played in Amadou Bakayoko, and the Walsall substitute made no mistake from the edge of the box.
Walsall: Roberts, Devlin, Fitzwater, Guthrie, Leahy, Morris, Dobson, Chambers, Edwards (Cuvelier, 82), Oztumer (Ngoy, 78), Shaibu (Bakayoko, 60). Unused substitutes: Gillespie, Kinsella, Roberts, Kouhyar.
Doncaster Rovers: Lawlor, McCullough (Mason, 61), Boyle, Anderson, Houghton, Blair (Kiwomya, 61), Kongolo (Coppinger, 53), Whiteman, Rowe, Beestin, Marquis. Unused substitutes: Alcock, Marosi, May, Garratt.
Referee: John Brooks.