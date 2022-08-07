‘We got away with one’ as Kieran Agard snatches victory for Doncaster Rovers

Rovers trailed until stoppage time at the end of the game after Donovan Wilson had given the visitors an early lead.

But George Miller headed home an equaliser in the second minute of time added on and substitute Kieran Agard fired a winner 90 seconds later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We weren’t at the races,” conceded McSheffrey. “I was happy that we only went in one down because they missed a couple of sitters from loose balls and they really worked us.

Gary McSheffrey, Doncaster Rovers manager (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“It was just good resilience from the lads to keep going until the end. It’s great to get the win and we take it.

“We know we haven’t played well and we got away with one. Sutton will be really disappointed because they have played well and managed the game so well.

“We’re just delighted. After we equalised, we said we’d take the point, but to get the next one was just superb.”

McSheffrey praised matchwinner Agard, who has suffered through injury and lack of form since joining Rovers in January. “To get the winner was great for Kieran,” he said. “He’s had a tough time since he came to us, with his injury and lack of selection, but that is the way to answer your manager.

“He took the ball well, linked up his play and then got the winner.

“George didn’t have a good game today but he kept working hard and got his reward.”

Doncaster Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Williams, Olowu, Maxwell, Rowe, Clayton,Hurst (Faulkner 89), Andrews (Agard 72), Miller, Biggins (Kuleya 81).Unused substitutes: Jones, Long, Ravenhill, Degruchy.

Sutton United: Rose, Kizzi, Rowe, John, Milsom, Boldewijn, Smith, Eastmond, Neufville (Beautyman 79), Bugiel (Thomas 75), Wilson. Unused substitutes: Barden, House, Lovatt, Gambin, Kouassi.