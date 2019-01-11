Wycombe Wanderers v Doncaster Rovers: Stars will not be sold in transfer window

Grant McCann is confident he will avoid losing any of his Doncaster Rovers players in the January transfer window.

Rovers are sixth in League One and they dumped Championship side Preston North End out of the FA Cup last weekend at Deepdale.

In-form striker John Marquis netted his 19th goal of the campaign at Preston and is one of several players to have excelled for Rovers this season.

But Rovers manager McCann insists he is under no pressure to sell any of his prized assets, and dismissed the “silly rumours” which fly around during the transfer window.

“We are just focusing on playing football,” said McCann ahead of today’s trip to Wycombe Wanderers.

“Speculation can be created from outside, as it always is in January, regardless of what football club you are at.

“There’s all sorts of silly rumours going about, about my players and people at other clubs.

“People make up silly rumours all the time, I am not interested in that. I am only interested in what we have got in our changing room.

“We have a group who are together and, hopefully, it stays like that.

“What we have is a very strong group of players and I am sure a lot of teams would love to have our players.

“But it’s not as simple as that. I am under no pressure to sell anybody, the only pressure on me is what I put on myself.

“That’s to try and win every week and keep us in and round the top six.

“We have a good group. No-one is thinking ‘oh I might get a move to here…’ No-one is like that, not in our changing room.”

Doncaster’s impressive run has seen them win nine out of their last 12 games, losing just once.

It has been an impressive response after losing three successive games to Sunderland, Coventry and Charlton at the end of October.

“We had a blip where we lost three in a row in the league, but we have responded,” said McCann.

“The most important thing now is to keep doing what we have been doing recently. That’s the hardest bit, it’s hard to keep winning.

“There will be games we will lose, but it’s how we respond that counts,” added McCann, who could recall Niall Mason today following a toe injury.