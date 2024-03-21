Don't chuck it away: Graham Alexander's stark words to Bradford City's players after more League Two homesickness

Three consecutive home defeats have put paid to the Bantams’ hopes of gatecrashing the top seven with their season all but over, as a competitive entity at least, before the clocks go forward.

A finish around the mid-table mark, as was the case in 2020-21 and 2021-22 looks a distinct possibility as it stands.

They are currently 17th, a woeful position for a club of City’s stature and one who were one good result away from a Wembley play-off final last May.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Graham Alexander may have only been at the club for less than five months, but he has been here long enough to be embarrassed by that.

Last Tuesday’s defeat to Forest Green was wholly chastening. Saturday’s capitulation to Mansfield Town was unacceptable, even accounting for the step up in opponent.

This week’s 3-0 midweek reverse to Notts County was painful as well. Effort was not an issue in this case, quality undoubtedly was.

A proud professional in an exemplary playing career, Alexander says that his players must look from within in the final eight games of the season.

He said: "It was the same on Saturday and before the game. I asked them to show what type of people they are.

"Nobody can look at them as quitters and say that they chucked it at this point (in Tuesday’s game).

"They have to keep doing that and we have to keep doing that as well. It’s the only way I know.

"My teams have done in the past and they will do in the future.

"That’s what they’ve got to do now. Nobody wants to finish the season and sit there, even in a darkened room on their own, and say, ‘I chucked it with eight games to go’.

"That will live with you for the rest of your life.

"I saw players who were desperately trying to win a game of football.

"Not one of them threw the towel in and that has to be the tagline for the rest of our season.

"Whatever happens results-wise, we can’t be a team that looks like we’ve quit.”

Not for the first time in recent seasons, City’s home form continues to rankle with many. Consistently inconsistent is the only term that applies.

Judging by Tuesday’s sparse crowd at Valley Parade, several followers have given up the ghost for 2023-24.

For those that braved it against Notts, there was not much succour.

"I know how disappointed, frustrated and angry they will be about the result," Alexander continued.

"The last three at home have been really difficult results to swallow for us and the supporters.

"But all we can do is make sure in the long term, whether it’s in a month’s time or in six months, we can look back and say that out of this hole came a good team.

"It’s not about words. I thought the players showed the actions, we just lacked the quality to win the game.