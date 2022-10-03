Earlier in the day it was reported that Taylor would be taking charge at the New York Stadium, but that appears to have jumped the gun.

A press conference was called for 4pm, then cancelled without further comment from either club.

Reports in the south west suggest legal issues yet to be resolved rather than a change of heart.

UNCERTAINTY: Matt Taylor was expected to swap Exeter City for Rotherham United

Taylor revealed on Saturday evening he would spend the next 24 hours considering whether to take the Millers job after impressing in interviews to find a replacement for Paul Warne.

Cambridge United manager Mark Bonner is already understood to have been offered the job the previous week, only to get cold feet about joining the Championship club.

Taylor has spent his entire managerial career at St James Park, taking the job full-time in 2018 after a second stint as caretaker manager. As a player, he also captained the Grecians, as well as playing centre-back for Bradford City.

Taylor won promotion to League One with Exeter last season.

With the coaching staff decimated by Warne's departure, players Richard Wood and Lee Peltier took charge of the team for Saturday's 2-0 defeat at home to Wigan Athletic, but they looked in need of fresh leadership in their first game without Warne, who had been in the job nearly six years.