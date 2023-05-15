Sheffield Wednesday’s 4-0 defeat to Peterborough United in the first leg of their League One play-off semi-final has given the Owls a lot of work to do.
Darren Moore’s side face an uphill battle in their quest for promotion to the Championship, as they will need to cancel out the deficit to stand a chance of reaching the play-off final at Wembley.
The odds may be stacked against them, but history demonstrates it is not impossible Wednesday could book a place in the final. Several clubs have mounted dramatic second leg comebacks and the Owls may need to take heart from them if they are to bounce back from their heavy loss.
Here are five examples of dramatic play-off comebacks Wednesday need to emulate to revive their Championship dream.
1. Derby County (v Leeds United, 2018/19)
Leeds secured a 1-0 victory in the first leg at Pride Park before opening the scoring in the second leg at Elland Road, sending the stadium into a frenzy. However, a calamitous collapse followed and the Whites lost the second leg 4-2, sending Derby to the Championship play-off final with a 4-3 aggregate victory. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images
2. Northampton Town (v Cheltenham Town, 2019/20)
It will always be reflected upon as a shame that fans were not able to attend this enthralling spectacle. Northampton gave themselves a mountain to climb by losing 2-0 at home to Cheltenham in the first leg of their League Two play-off semi-final. However, they roared back and won 3-0 in the second leg, booking their spot in the final. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images
3. Bradford City (v Burton Albion, 2012/13)
A 3-2 home defeat in the first leg did not deter the Bantams, who bounced back to clinch a 3-1 victory over Burton in the second leg of their League Two play-off semi-final. Photo: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
4. Yeovil Town (v Nottingham Forest, 2006/07)
Forest, then of League One, appeared to be on their way to the play-off final when they beat Yeovil 2-0 in the first leg of their play-off semi-final. The second leg was on Forest's home turf but they fell to a 5-2 defeat and condemned themselves to another campaign in the third tier. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images