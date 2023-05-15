2 . Northampton Town (v Cheltenham Town, 2019/20)

It will always be reflected upon as a shame that fans were not able to attend this enthralling spectacle. Northampton gave themselves a mountain to climb by losing 2-0 at home to Cheltenham in the first leg of their League Two play-off semi-final. However, they roared back and won 3-0 in the second leg, booking their spot in the final. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images